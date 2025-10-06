MANNAIA gibt seinen Auftakt
Das italienische Death-Metal-Quartett MANNAIA hat sein Debütalbum "Il male possibile", via End of Silence Records, veröffentlicht. Dem Track 'L'estro del male (La 4° ombra - Epilogo)' spendierte die Truppe aus Rimini ein eigenes Lyric-Video.
"Il male possibile" Trackliste:
01. Death Is Just 12 Hours of Panic
02. I Don't Care
03. Fear
04. 1492
05. L'asta della morte (La 2° ombra)
06. G.A.F.
07. Vulnerant Omnes, Ultima Necat
08. Family Murders
09. Nowhere
10. Massacro totale
11. L'estro del male (La 4° ombra - Epilogo)
