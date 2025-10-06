MANNAIA gibt seinen Auftakt

Das italienische Death-Metal-Quartett MANNAIA hat sein Debütalbum "Il male possibile", via End of Silence Records, veröffentlicht. Dem Track 'L'estro del male (La 4° ombra - Epilogo)' spendierte die Truppe aus Rimini ein eigenes Lyric-Video.







"Il male possibile" Trackliste:





01. Death Is Just 12 Hours of Panic

02. I Don't Care

03. Fear

04. 1492

05. L'asta della morte (La 2° ombra)

06. G.A.F.

07. Vulnerant Omnes, Ultima Necat

08. Family Murders

09. Nowhere

10. Massacro totale

11. L'estro del male (La 4° ombra - Epilogo)





L'Estro Del Male (La 4° Ombra - Epilogo) - Old School Death Metal - Italy







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzGzrfcmV3w=RDkzGzrfcmV3w&start_radio=1

