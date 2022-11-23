IRON KINGDOM packt das Schwert weg
23.11.2022 | 22:17
Heute ging ein Textclip zu 'Sheathe The Sword' von IRON KINGDOM online, der jüngsten, digitalen Single aus dem Album "The Blood Of Creation" des kanadischen Quartetts.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- iron kingdom the blood of creation sheathe the sword
