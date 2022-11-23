INDUCTION: Update...
Vor dem Release des neuen Albums "Born From Fire", hier noch einmal ein kleines Update.
Zuerst einmal die Trackliste:
01-Born From Fire
02-Scorched
03-Fallen Angel
04-Go To Hell
05-Embers
06-Order & Chaos
07-The Beauty Of Monstrance
08-Queen Of Light
09-I Am Alive
10-Ghost Of Silence
11-Eternal Silence
12-Sacrifice (Bonus Track)
Außerdem gibt es insgesamt fünf Videos anzuhören/anzuschauen: Die offiziellen Musikvideos zu 'Sacrifice', 'Queen Of Light' und 'Go To Hell', sowie die beiden offiziellen Performance-Videos zu 'Queen Of Light' und 'Go To Hell'. Ja, das sind verschiedene Versionen. Viel Spaß!
Sacrifice (Official Music Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMla9nWZ7AU
Queen Of Light (Official Music Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9fh6zEfkU4
Queen Of Light (Oficial Performance Video, ohne Gesang)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O2o_INUwFjU
Go To Hell (Official Music Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsUryUofeyY
Go To Hell (Oficial Performance Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMmGaE9PE84
