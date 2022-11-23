INDUCTION: Update...

Vor dem Release des neuen Albums "Born From Fire", hier noch einmal ein kleines Update.



Zuerst einmal die Trackliste:

01-Born From Fire

02-Scorched

03-Fallen Angel

04-Go To Hell

05-Embers

06-Order & Chaos

07-The Beauty Of Monstrance

08-Queen Of Light

09-I Am Alive

10-Ghost Of Silence

11-Eternal Silence

12-Sacrifice (Bonus Track)



Außerdem gibt es insgesamt fünf Videos anzuhören/anzuschauen: Die offiziellen Musikvideos zu 'Sacrifice', 'Queen Of Light' und 'Go To Hell', sowie die beiden offiziellen Performance-Videos zu 'Queen Of Light' und 'Go To Hell'. Ja, das sind verschiedene Versionen. Viel Spaß!



Sacrifice (Official Music Video)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMla9nWZ7AU





Queen Of Light (Official Music Video)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9fh6zEfkU4





Queen Of Light (Oficial Performance Video, ohne Gesang)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O2o_INUwFjU





Go To Hell (Official Music Video)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsUryUofeyY





Go To Hell (Oficial Performance Video)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMmGaE9PE84