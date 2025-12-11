IOTUNN veröffentlicht Live-Album "Waves Over Copenhell" im Januar 2026
Kommentieren
Die dänisch-färöische Progressive-Metal-Formation IOTUNN bringt am 09.01.2026 über Metal Blade Records den Live-Mitschnitt ihres gefeierten Copenhell-Auftritts von 2023 heraus. Die Show beeindruckte damals mit einer eigens entwickelten Lasershow und einer besonders intensiven, atmosphärischen Performance.
Der Track 'Waves Below', des Auftrittes, ist auf YouTube zu finden.
Die Termine der kommenden Tour, welche von POWERMETAL.de präsentiert wird, findet ihr hier:
March 26 - Greece, Thessaloniki - Eightball Club*
March 27 - Greece, Athens - Piraeus Club Academy*
March 29 - Turkey, Istanbul - Blind*
April 8 - Germany, Aschaffenburg - Colos-Saal
April 9 - Germany, Lichtenfels - Ragnarök Festival
April 10 - Germany, Dortmund - Junkyard
April 11 - Netherlands, Sittard - Volt
April 13 - France, Paris - Backstage By The Mill
April 14 - France, Nantes - Ferrailleur
April 15 - France, Colmar - Le Grillen
April 16 - Switzerland, Aarau - KiFF
April 17 - Germany, Munich - Backstage (Club)
April 18 - Hungary, Budapest - Analog Music Hall
April 19 - Slovenia, Ljubljana - Orto Bar
April 20 - Austria, Vienna - Viper Room
April 21 - Czech, Prague - Modra Vopice
April 22 - Poland, Poznań - Pod Minoga
April 23 - Germany, Kassel - Goldgrube
April 24 - Netherlands, Utrecht - De Helling
April 25 - Germany, Hamburg - Bambi Galore
April 26 - Denmark, Copenhagen - Amager Bio
Iotunn - Waves Below (Live at Copenhell)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHLKsLK3uyM * No In Vain (NO) and Nephylim (NL)
- Quelle:
- Metal Blade Records
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- iotunn waves below live over copenhell
0 Kommentare