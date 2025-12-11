IOTUNN veröffentlicht Live-Album

Die dänisch-färöische Progressive-Metal-Formation IOTUNN bringt am 09.01.2026 über Metal Blade Records den Live-Mitschnitt ihres gefeierten Copenhell-Auftritts von 2023 heraus. Die Show beeindruckte damals mit einer eigens entwickelten Lasershow und einer besonders intensiven, atmosphärischen Performance.



Der Track 'Waves Below', des Auftrittes, ist auf YouTube zu finden.





Die Termine der kommenden Tour, welche von POWERMETAL.de präsentiert wird, findet ihr hier:





March 26 - Greece, Thessaloniki - Eightball Club*

March 27 - Greece, Athens - Piraeus Club Academy*

March 29 - Turkey, Istanbul - Blind*

April 8 - Germany, Aschaffenburg - Colos-Saal

April 9 - Germany, Lichtenfels - Ragnarök Festival

April 10 - Germany, Dortmund - Junkyard

April 11 - Netherlands, Sittard - Volt

April 13 - France, Paris - Backstage By The Mill

April 14 - France, Nantes - Ferrailleur

April 15 - France, Colmar - Le Grillen

April 16 - Switzerland, Aarau - KiFF

April 17 - Germany, Munich - Backstage (Club)

April 18 - Hungary, Budapest - Analog Music Hall

April 19 - Slovenia, Ljubljana - Orto Bar

April 20 - Austria, Vienna - Viper Room

April 21 - Czech, Prague - Modra Vopice

April 22 - Poland, Poznań - Pod Minoga

April 23 - Germany, Kassel - Goldgrube

April 24 - Netherlands, Utrecht - De Helling

April 25 - Germany, Hamburg - Bambi Galore

April 26 - Denmark, Copenhagen - Amager Bio







Iotunn - Waves Below (Live at Copenhell)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHLKsLK3uyM * No In Vain (NO) and Nephylim (NL)

Quelle: Metal Blade Records Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: iotunn waves below live over copenhell