INVERTED CROSS mit Debütalbum

Die 2017 gegründete Spanische Formation INVERTED CROSS hat ihr Debütalbum veröffentlicht. Nach diversen Demos und Split EP's (welche auch nur in limitierter Auflage gepresst wurden) kommt nun das erste eigene Album mit dem Namen "Eternal Flames of Hell" via Hellprod Records.

Dort kann es auch als physisches Exemplar bestellt werden.

Als Vorgeschmack auf die neue Scheibe kam bereits dieses Jahr die Single "Attack with Hellfire" auf den Markt.



"Eternal Flames of Hell"



1 March of the Fallen

2 Attack with Hellfire

3 Under an Evil Presence

4 Invoke the Goat

5 Into the Crypt of the Necromancer

6 Suffer to Live

7 Black Leather Hordes

8 Trapped Underground

9 Eternal Flames of Hell