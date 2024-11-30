CRYPTORIUM mit erstem Album

Neuer Death Metal aus Schweden kommt mit "Descent into Lunacy" von CRYPTORIUM.

Nur 2 Jahre nach der Gründung bringt das Trio aus Skandinavien ihr erstes Debütalbum heraus. Nach einer Demo "Cryptic Bloodlust" 2023 und zwei Singles "Void of Life" und "Horrid Exultation" 2024 ist nun die Zeit reif für einen Langspieler.

Mit Personal Records im Rücken ist die neue Scheibe nun sowohl digital bei Bandcamp oder direkt beim Label als Pressung erhältlich.



"Descent into Lunacy"



1 Incarcerated

2 Horrid Exultation

3 Inner Decay

4 A Distant Dream

5 Void of Life

6 Obscure Reality

7 Mournful Dawn

8 Descent into Lunacy

Quelle: CRYPTORIUM Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: cryptorium death metal