ILLUMISHADE mit neuem Video

Am 16. Februar 2024 erscheint via Napalm Records das neue ILLUMISHADE-Album "Another Side of You". Heute gibt es das Video zu 'Riptider'.



Riptide (Official Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmwTOz1-jSM

