ILLUMISHADE mit neuem Video
13.02.2024 | 18:43
Am 16. Februar 2024 erscheint via Napalm Records das neue ILLUMISHADE-Album "Another Side of You". Heute gibt es das Video zu 'Riptider'.
Riptide (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmwTOz1-jSM
- Quelle:
- Napalm Records/Band Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- illumishade another side of you riptide
