HYPERSONIC besingt Mutter Erde
02.02.2024 | 16:57
Die Symphonic Metal-Band HYPERSONIC veröffentlich am 12. April 2024 via Rockshots Records ihr neues Album "Kaosmogonia". Einen ersten Höreindruck gibt es mit der Single-Auskopplung 'Mother Earth'
Mother Earth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scoJ9GoyFH0
