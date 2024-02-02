LEAVES' EYES stellt die Frage, wer ewig leben möchte
02.02.2024 | 15:55
Am 22. März 2024 erscheint via AFM Records das neue Album "Myths Of Fate" von LEAVES' EYES. Als weitere Auskopplung gibt es heute das Video zu 'Who Wants To Live Forever'.
Who Wants To Live Forever
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtbXMgmIwC0
