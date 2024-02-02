LEAVES' EYES stellt die Frage, wer ewig leben möchte

Am 22. März 2024 erscheint via AFM Records das neue Album "Myths Of Fate" von LEAVES' EYES. Als weitere Auskopplung gibt es heute das Video zu 'Who Wants To Live Forever'.



Who Wants To Live Forever







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtbXMgmIwC0

Quelle: AFM Records / Band Facebook Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: leaves eyes myths of fate who wants to live forever