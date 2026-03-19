HYENA auf "Destroy The Human Race" Tour
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In zwei Tagen ist es soweit, dann startet die Tour der Peruaner HYENA. Gemeinsam mit NECK CEMETERY wird der Abriss in verschiedenen Locations seinen Lauf nehmen. Seid dabei!
HYENA - "Destroy The Human Race" Tour 2026, mit NECK CEMETERY
21/03 (CZ) Písek, Heavy Metal Thunder Festival
23/03 (DE) Freudenberg, KulturFlecken
24/03 (NL) Breda, Sound Dog
25/03 (DE) Bochum, Die Trompete
26/03 (DE) Mörlenbach/Weiher, Live Music Hall
27/03 (DE) Göppingne, Zille
28/03 (DE) Willanzheim, Rock Mania Legends
Keep It True ("About Rock And Roll", 2025)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2la1mwyKWbo
The Eternal Zero ("About Rock And Roll", 2025)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2DsQ1GN-Ls
- Quelle:
- Band
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- hyena destroy the human race tour 2026 neck cemetery keep it true the eternal zero
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