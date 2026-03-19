In zwei Tagen ist es soweit, dann startet die Tour der Peruaner HYENA. Gemeinsam mit NECK CEMETERY wird der Abriss in verschiedenen Locations seinen Lauf nehmen. Seid dabei!



HYENA - "Destroy The Human Race" Tour 2026, mit NECK CEMETERY



21/03 (CZ) Písek, Heavy Metal Thunder Festival

23/03 (DE) Freudenberg, KulturFlecken

24/03 (NL) Breda, Sound Dog

25/03 (DE) Bochum, Die Trompete

26/03 (DE) Mörlenbach/Weiher, Live Music Hall

27/03 (DE) Göppingne, Zille

28/03 (DE) Willanzheim, Rock Mania Legends

Keep It True ("About Rock And Roll", 2025)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2la1mwyKWbo



The Eternal Zero ("About Rock And Roll", 2025)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2DsQ1GN-Ls