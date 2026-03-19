BLACK VEIL BRIDES: Neues Album für Mai angekündigt
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Die Metal-Band BLACK VEIL BRIDES hat ein neues Album angekündigt. Es ist das siebente Studioalbum und trägt den Namen "Vindicate" und wird am 08.05.2026 via Spinefarm Records erscheinen. Zudem hat die Band heute ein Video zum gleichnamigen Song 'Vindicate' veröffentlicht.
Sänger Andy Biersack sagt dazu: "This record is rooted in the feelings of revenge and vindication. These are emotions that can either push us forward or hold us back. Theres a duality to them. They can fuel growth, drive ambition, and help us rise above whats tried to break us, but they can also become destructive if we let them consume us.
Each song explores a different side of that struggle. Sometimes its about getting even with someone else, sometimes its about confronting ourselves and our past, our pain, or the things that were done to us. At its core, though, this album is about resilience. Its for anyone whos ever had their dreams doubted or their fire challenged by people who couldnt see their vision. Were all born with that spark. The world will try to take that away at times, but this record is about holding onto it, fighting back, and turning those struggles into something powerful."
Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1. Invocation To The Muse
2. Vindicate
3. Certainty
4. Bleeders
5. Hallelujah
6. Cut
7. Alive
8. Purgatory
9. Revenger
10. Sorrow
11. Grace
12. Ave Maria
13. Woe & Pain
14. Eschaton
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0n1vhLn_iIQ
- Quelle:
- Head Of PR
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- black veil brides vidicate neues album neue single spinefarm records andy biersack
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