BLACK VEIL BRIDES: Neues Album für Mai angekündigt

Die Metal-Band BLACK VEIL BRIDES hat ein neues Album angekündigt. Es ist das siebente Studioalbum und trägt den Namen "Vindicate" und wird am 08.05.2026 via Spinefarm Records erscheinen. Zudem hat die Band heute ein Video zum gleichnamigen Song 'Vindicate' veröffentlicht.



Sänger Andy Biersack sagt dazu: "This record is rooted in the feelings of revenge and vindication. These are emotions that can either push us forward or hold us back. Theres a duality to them. They can fuel growth, drive ambition, and help us rise above whats tried to break us, but they can also become destructive if we let them consume us.



Each song explores a different side of that struggle. Sometimes its about getting even with someone else, sometimes its about confronting ourselves and our past, our pain, or the things that were done to us. At its core, though, this album is about resilience. Its for anyone whos ever had their dreams doubted or their fire challenged by people who couldnt see their vision. Were all born with that spark. The world will try to take that away at times, but this record is about holding onto it, fighting back, and turning those struggles into something powerful."



Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Invocation To The Muse

2. Vindicate

3. Certainty

4. Bleeders

5. Hallelujah

6. Cut

7. Alive

8. Purgatory

9. Revenger

10. Sorrow

11. Grace

12. Ave Maria

13. Woe & Pain

14. Eschaton

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0n1vhLn_iIQ