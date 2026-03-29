HELGAFELL veröffentlicht drittes Album

Mastermind Feigsfar hat mit seinem Projekt HELGAFELL das dritte Pagan-Black-Metal-Album "Chronicles" veröffentlicht. Die, via Naturmacht Productions supportete Scheibe, ist auch in voller Länge auf YouTube zu finden.







"Chronicles" Trackliste:





01. The Harrying Of The North

02. The Bandit Of The Marsh

03. The Council Of Folly

04. The Union Of Kings





HELGAFELL - Chronicles (Official Full Album, Pagan Black Metal)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtnFA5KcoE0

Quelle: HELGAFELL Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: helgafell chronicles