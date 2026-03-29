HELGAFELL veröffentlicht drittes Album "Chronicles"
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Mastermind Feigsfar hat mit seinem Projekt HELGAFELL das dritte Pagan-Black-Metal-Album "Chronicles" veröffentlicht. Die, via Naturmacht Productions supportete Scheibe, ist auch in voller Länge auf YouTube zu finden.
"Chronicles" Trackliste:
01. The Harrying Of The North
02. The Bandit Of The Marsh
03. The Council Of Folly
04. The Union Of Kings
HELGAFELL - Chronicles (Official Full Album, Pagan Black Metal)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtnFA5KcoE0
- Quelle:
- HELGAFELL Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- helgafell chronicles
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