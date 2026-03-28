CRIMSON DAY präsentiert die dunkle Dimension
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Das finnische Heavy-Metal-Gespann CRIMSON DAY hat für den 22.05.2026 ihr viertes Studioalbum "Dark Dimension" angekündigt. Veröffentlicht wird die neue Scheibe via WormHoleDeath und zeigt sich vorab mit dem Appetizer 'False Prophet' auf YouTube.
"Dark Dimension" Trackliste:
01. War Machine
02. False Prophet
03. The Outsider
04. Dark Dimension
05. Song of Fire
06. Black Wolves' Night
07. Give Me the Pain
08. Hexed
09. The Valleys of Oblivion
10. The Winter Is Here to Stay
Crimson Day - False Prophet (Official Music Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yo11yiHjMgg
- Quelle:
- CRIMSON DAY YouTube
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- crimson day dark dimension false prophet
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