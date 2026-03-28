CRIMSON DAY präsentiert die dunkle Dimension

Das finnische Heavy-Metal-Gespann CRIMSON DAY hat für den 22.05.2026 ihr viertes Studioalbum "Dark Dimension" angekündigt. Veröffentlicht wird die neue Scheibe via WormHoleDeath und zeigt sich vorab mit dem Appetizer 'False Prophet' auf YouTube.







"Dark Dimension" Trackliste:





01. War Machine

02. False Prophet

03. The Outsider

04. Dark Dimension

05. Song of Fire

06. Black Wolves' Night

07. Give Me the Pain

08. Hexed

09. The Valleys of Oblivion

10. The Winter Is Here to Stay



Crimson Day - False Prophet (Official Music Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yo11yiHjMgg

Quelle: CRIMSON DAY YouTube Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: crimson day dark dimension false prophet