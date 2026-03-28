IMMORTAL kündigt Livealbum für Mai an

Die Black-Metal-Urgesteine IMMORTAL haben für den 22.05.2026 das Livealbum "To the North and Into Eternal Winter - Live in Darkness 1993-1995" angekündigt. Mit insgesamt 15 Songs wird der Langspieler einen umfassenden Einblick in die Live-Performance der Norweger geben.







"To the North and Into Eternal Winter - Live in Darkness 1993-1995" Trackliste:





01. Unsilent Storms in the North Abyss (Cologne 1993)

02. The Call of the Wintermoon (Cologne 1993)

03. A Sign for the Norse Hordes to Ride (Cologne 1993)

04. The Sun No Longer Rises (Cologne 1993)

05. Unholy Forces of Evil (Cologne 1993)

06. Pure Holocaust (Cologne 1993)

07. At the Stormy Gates of Mist (Munich 1995)

08. Battles in the North (Munich 1995)

09. Grim and Frostbitten Kingdoms (Munich 1995)

10. Moonrise Fields of Sorrow (Munich 1995)

11. Unsilen Storms in the North Abyss (Munich 1995)

12. A Sign for the Norse Hordes to Rise (Munich 1995)

13. The Sun no Longer Rises (Munich 1995)

14. Blacker Than Darkness (Munich 1995)

15. Storming Through Red Clouds and Holocaustwinds (Munich 1995)

Quelle: IMMORTAL Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: immortal to the north and into eternal winter - live in darkness 1993-1995