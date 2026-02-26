HEKZ kündigt neues Album an

Mastermind Matt Young holt mit seiner Truppe HEKZ zum nächsten Paukenschlag aus. Nach "Terra Nova" (2023) kommt mit "Qisma" das nächste Studioalbum aus den UK. Am 03.04.2026 wird die Platte in die Läden kommen und zeigt sich vorab bereits mit 'The Future Is Here'.









"Qisma" Trackliste:





01. The Gates Of Kybagrad

02. Qisma

03. The Future Is Here

04. Defiance

05. Captured

06. Venom

07. The Great Out There

08. The Road Home

09. Break The Spell

10. Overlord

11. Virtual Utopia

12. A Leap Of Faith







HeKz - The Future Is Here (Official Music Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EU5U9t9o8wQ

Quelle: HEKZ YouTube Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: hekz qisma the future is here