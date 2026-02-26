HEKZ kündigt neues Album an
Mastermind Matt Young holt mit seiner Truppe HEKZ zum nächsten Paukenschlag aus. Nach "Terra Nova" (2023) kommt mit "Qisma" das nächste Studioalbum aus den UK. Am 03.04.2026 wird die Platte in die Läden kommen und zeigt sich vorab bereits mit 'The Future Is Here'.
"Qisma" Trackliste:
01. The Gates Of Kybagrad
02. Qisma
03. The Future Is Here
04. Defiance
05. Captured
06. Venom
07. The Great Out There
08. The Road Home
09. Break The Spell
10. Overlord
11. Virtual Utopia
12. A Leap Of Faith
HeKz - The Future Is Here (Official Music Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EU5U9t9o8wQ
