GUS ENGLEHORN gibt weitere Einblicke in das Leben von One Eyed Jack

GUS ENGLEHORN veröffentlicht heute 'One Eyed Jack Trilogy: A Sonic Journey Through Myth and Mystery' aus dem kommenden Album "The Hornbook", das am 31. Januar 2025 via Secret City Records erscheint. Er lädt die Zuhörer in die chaotische Welt von One Eyed Jack ein, um heute Halloween zu feiern.



One Eyed Jack Pt. I and II (The Interrogation/The Other Side)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gk3fKAxtrrQ

