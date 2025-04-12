GAFFED: Neue Single 'Unclean Spirit' veröffentlicht

Die aus New Jersey stammende Death-Metal-Band GAFFED hat mit 'Unclean Spirit' eine neue Single veröffentlicht. Der Song ist auf dem neuen Album "I Can Feel Myself Rot" enthalten, welches am 20.04.2025 via CDN Records erscheinen wird.



Die Band hat ihr ursprüngliches Demomaterial aus den Neunziger Jahren auf ihr heutiges Niveau gehoben und mit neuen Ideen versehen. Die Produktion übernahm Matt McGrath in den Raven Recording Studios.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Unclean Spirit

2. Hallucinations

3. I Can Feel Myself Rot

4. A Meal Of Gore

5. Conscious Lobotomy

6.Chopping Spree

7. Ceremonial Rape

8. Strip the Carcass

9. Amputated

Das Album kann unter anderen im Labelshop vorbestellt werden.

Aktuell besteht die Band aus folgenden Mitgliedern:

Mike Luft-Gitarre

Bob Luft-Leadgesang

Rich Calderon-Gitarre

Senen Solis-Schlagzeug

Joe Davidson-Bass