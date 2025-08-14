Frischer Stahl aus Dänemark von CRUCIBLE
Kommentieren
14.08.2025 | 18:32
Die dänischen Speed-Metal-Newcomer CRUCIBLE, werden am 12.09.2025 ihr Debütalbum "Hail to the Force" veröffentlichen. Unterstützt werden sie dabei von From the Vaults, über welche die neue Platte vermarktet wird.
Die dänischen Speed-Metal-Newcomer CRUCIBLE, werden am 12.09.2025 ihr Debütalbum "Hail to the Force" veröffentlichen. Unterstützt werden sie dabei von From the Vaults, über welche die neue Platte vermarktet wird.
"Hail to the Force" Trackliste:
1. Deathdealer
2. Embrace Of Steele
3. Redwing
4. Far Beyond The Grave
5. Savage Weapon
6. Evilforce
7. Splashed To The Four Winds
8. Hail To The Force
9. While My Guitar Gently Sweeps
10. Mad Minute
- Quelle:
- CRUCIBLE Bandcamp
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- crucible hail to the force
0 Kommentare