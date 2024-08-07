FROZEN CROWN erzählt von Stahl und Gold
07.08.2024 | 17:41
Am 18. Oktober 2024 erscheint via Napalm Records das neue Album "War Hearts" der italienischen Power-Metal-Band FROZEN CROWN.
Seit heute gibt es das erste offizielle Musik Video 'Steel And Gold'.
"War Hearts" Trackliste:
01. War Hearts
02. Steel And Gold
03. To Live To Die
04. Night Of The Wolf
05. On Silver Wings
06. Edge Of Reality
07. Bloodlines
08. I Am The Wind
09. King Of The Sky
10. Ice Dragon
Steel And Gold
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQnD0KbWisY
