FROZEN CROWN erzählt von Stahl und Gold

Am 18. Oktober 2024 erscheint via Napalm Records das neue Album "War Hearts" der italienischen Power-Metal-Band FROZEN CROWN.



Seit heute gibt es das erste offizielle Musik Video 'Steel And Gold'.



"War Hearts" Trackliste:



01. War Hearts

02. Steel And Gold

03. To Live To Die

04. Night Of The Wolf

05. On Silver Wings

06. Edge Of Reality

07. Bloodlines

08. I Am The Wind

09. King Of The Sky

10. Ice Dragon



Steel And Gold







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQnD0KbWisY



Quelle: Napalm Records Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: frozen crown war hearts steel and gold