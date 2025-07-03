FIRMAMENT mit erstem Vorab-Track
03.07.2025 | 15:59
Die Leipziger Hard Heavy Rocker FIRMAMENT veröffentlichen am 19. September ihr zweites Album "For Centuries Alive" bei Dying Victims Productions und präsentieren uns bei dieser Gelegenheit ihre erste Singleauskopplung mit 'A Legend Of The Fall'.
A Legend Of The Fall
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w93Dz5VnRyQ
- Quelle:
- Dying Victims Productions
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- firmament a legend of the fall for centuries alive dying victims productions
