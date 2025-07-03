Neuer Song von IRON SPELL

Die chilenischen Heavy Metaller IRON SPELL veröffentlichen nach neun Jahren Funkstille mit "From The Grave" ihr zweites Album via Dying Victims Productions. Erscheinungstag ist der 25. Juli.

Mit 'Devil King' liegt nun ein weiteres Stück aus der Platte für euch vor:

Devil King

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdGN7TKgV34