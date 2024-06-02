EXODUS: Video zum Album-Release

Anlässlich des Releases ihres Live-Albums "British Disaster: The Battle of '89 (Live At The Astoria)", das am 31. Mai 2024 via Nuclear Blast erschienen ist, zeigt EXODUS mit 'Piranha' ein weiteres Video.



"Piranha" (Live At The Astoria '89)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnguSQHzWqc

Quelle: Nuclear Blast Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: exodus british disaster the battle of 89 live at the astoria piranha live at the astoria 89