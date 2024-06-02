FLOTSAM AND JETSAM mit neuem Video
Der 15. Longplayer von FLOTSAM AND JETSAM hört auf den Namen "I Am The Weapon" und erscheint am 13. September 2024 bei AFM Records. Nach dem kürzlich erschienenen Titeltrack gib es mit 'Primal' die nächste Auskopplung.
"I Am The Weapon" Trackliste:
01. A New Kind Of Hero
02. Primal
03. I Am The Weapon
04. Burned My Bridges
05. The Head Of The Snake
06. Beneath the Shadows
07. Gates Of Hell
08. Cold Steel Lights
09. Kings Of The Underworld
10. Running through The Fire
11. Black Wings
Primal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnFNVqyZwYg
