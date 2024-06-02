FLOTSAM AND JETSAM mit neuem Video

Der 15. Longplayer von FLOTSAM AND JETSAM hört auf den Namen "I Am The Weapon" und erscheint am 13. September 2024 bei AFM Records. Nach dem kürzlich erschienenen Titeltrack gib es mit 'Primal' die nächste Auskopplung.



"I Am The Weapon" Trackliste:



01. A New Kind Of Hero

02. Primal

03. I Am The Weapon

04. Burned My Bridges

05. The Head Of The Snake

06. Beneath the Shadows

07. Gates Of Hell

08. Cold Steel Lights

09. Kings Of The Underworld

10. Running through The Fire

11. Black Wings



Primal







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnFNVqyZwYg



