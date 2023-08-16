EVILE und der Monolith
16.08.2023 | 15:23
Vom Album "The Unknown", das am 14. Juli 2023 über Napalm Records erschienen ist, gibt es eine weitere Single-Auskopplung: 'Monolith'.
Monolith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYW_T0KvQag
- Mona Miluski, All Noir/Napalm Records
- Hannelore Hämmer
- evile the unknown monolith
