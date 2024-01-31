EINAR SOLBERG mit einem Acoustic-Video
Kommentieren
EINAR SOLBERG - Frontmann der norwegischen Rockband LEPROUS - veröffentlichte 2023 sein erstes Soloalbum "16". Doch bereits Anfang 2022 wagte er sich an ein ganz anderes Solo-Projekt. In einer speziellen Live-Performance, die per Stream übertragen wurde, interpretierte er das LEPROUS-Album "The Congregation" komplett neu - nur mit Klavier und Stimme. Diese Performance wird nun als "The Congregation Acoustic" am 16. Februar 2024 offiziell als Audio-Werk veröffentlicht.
Jetzt wurde das Video des Tracks 'Within My Fence' veröffentlicht.
LEPROUS wird im Februar und März 2024 die letzte Etappe ihrer "Aphelion"-Tour in Europa antreten:
29.02.2024 Bochum (Germany) - Zeche
01.03.2024 Nottingham (UK) - Rock City
02.03.2024 Leeds (UK) - Project House
03.03.2024 Dublin (Ireland) - Academy
05.03.2024 Lyon (France) - La Rayonne
06.03.2024 Pratteln (Switzerland) - Z7 Konzertfabrik
07.03.2024 Vienna (Austria) - Arena
08.03.2024 Leipzig (Germany) - Täubchenthal
09.03.2024 Krakow (Poland) - Kamienna12
10.03.2024 Lublin (Poland) - Radio Lublin
12.03.2024 Helsinki (Finland) - House of Culture
13.03.2024 Jyvaskyla (Finland) - Lutakko
14.03.2024 Oulu (Finland) - Kantakrouvi
16.03.2024 Hamar (Norway) - Festiviteten
Within My Fence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zid14tuErdE
- Quelle:
- Oktober Promotion
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- einar solberg within my fence the congregation acoustic leprous aphelion tour 2024
0 Kommentare