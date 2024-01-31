EINAR SOLBERG mit einem Acoustic-Video

EINAR SOLBERG - Frontmann der norwegischen Rockband LEPROUS - veröffentlichte 2023 sein erstes Soloalbum "16". Doch bereits Anfang 2022 wagte er sich an ein ganz anderes Solo-Projekt. In einer speziellen Live-Performance, die per Stream übertragen wurde, interpretierte er das LEPROUS-Album "The Congregation" komplett neu - nur mit Klavier und Stimme. Diese Performance wird nun als "The Congregation Acoustic" am 16. Februar 2024 offiziell als Audio-Werk veröffentlicht.



Jetzt wurde das Video des Tracks 'Within My Fence' veröffentlicht.



LEPROUS wird im Februar und März 2024 die letzte Etappe ihrer "Aphelion"-Tour in Europa antreten:



29.02.2024 Bochum (Germany) - Zeche

01.03.2024 Nottingham (UK) - Rock City

02.03.2024 Leeds (UK) - Project House

03.03.2024 Dublin (Ireland) - Academy

05.03.2024 Lyon (France) - La Rayonne

06.03.2024 Pratteln (Switzerland) - Z7 Konzertfabrik

07.03.2024 Vienna (Austria) - Arena

08.03.2024 Leipzig (Germany) - Täubchenthal

09.03.2024 Krakow (Poland) - Kamienna12

10.03.2024 Lublin (Poland) - Radio Lublin

12.03.2024 Helsinki (Finland) - House of Culture

13.03.2024 Jyvaskyla (Finland) - Lutakko

14.03.2024 Oulu (Finland) - Kantakrouvi

16.03.2024 Hamar (Norway) - Festiviteten



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zid14tuErdE

