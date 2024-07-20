Das neue SABLE HILLS Album ist erschienen, neues Video
Das dritte Album der Metalcor'ler heußt "Odyssey" und wird über Arising Empire vertrieben. Die Japaner lassen uns nochmal reinhören, bevor wir in den Arising Empires-Store surfen und das Album und vielleicht gleich noch ein T-Shirt einsacken. Hier ist jedenfalls 'Battle Cry':
"Odyssey" Trackliste:
01. The Eve
02. Odyssey
03. Misfortune
04. Battle Cry ft. Kenta Koie from Crossfaith
05. A New Chapter
06. Anthem
07. Carry the Torch
08. No Turning Back ft. Trevor Phipps from Unearth
09. Bad King
10. Forever
11. Toyko
