Das neue SABLE HILLS Album ist erschienen, neues Video

Das dritte Album der Metalcor'ler heußt "Odyssey" und wird über Arising Empire vertrieben. Die Japaner lassen uns nochmal reinhören, bevor wir in den Arising Empires-Store surfen und das Album und vielleicht gleich noch ein T-Shirt einsacken. Hier ist jedenfalls 'Battle Cry':

"Odyssey" Trackliste:

01. The Eve

02. Odyssey

03. Misfortune

04. Battle Cry ft. Kenta Koie from Crossfaith

05. A New Chapter

06. Anthem

07. Carry the Torch

08. No Turning Back ft. Trevor Phipps from Unearth

09. Bad King

10. Forever

11. Toyko



