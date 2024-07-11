DOG EAT DOG mit Re-Release
das lange verschollene DOG EAT DOG-Studioalbum "Walk With Me" wird am 20. September auf Metalville Records wiederveröffentlicht.
Das Line-up der Band auf "Walk With Me" bestand aus John Connor (Gesang), Dave Neabore (Bass, Gesang, Gitarre), Brandon Finley (Schlagzeug) und Sean Kilkenny (Gitarre, Gesang). Das Album wurde in den Claus Grabke Studios in Gütersloh aufgenommen und von Claus Grabke und DOF EAT DOG produziert.
"Walk With Me" Track-Listing:
01. Showtime
02. Hell Yeah!
03. Undivided
04. M.I.L.F.
05. Walk With Me
06. All Night
07. ESB
08. My Frustration
09. Summertime
10. Cannonball
11. Dark Secret
12. Fun Lovin
