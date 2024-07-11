DOG EAT DOG mit Re-Release

das lange verschollene DOG EAT DOG-Studioalbum "Walk With Me" wird am 20. September auf Metalville Records wiederveröffentlicht.

Das Line-up der Band auf "Walk With Me" bestand aus John Connor (Gesang), Dave Neabore (Bass, Gesang, Gitarre), Brandon Finley (Schlagzeug) und Sean Kilkenny (Gitarre, Gesang). Das Album wurde in den Claus Grabke Studios in Gütersloh aufgenommen und von Claus Grabke und DOF EAT DOG produziert.



"Walk With Me" Track-Listing:



01. Showtime

02. Hell Yeah!

03. Undivided

04. M.I.L.F.

05. Walk With Me

06. All Night

07. ESB

08. My Frustration

09. Summertime

10. Cannonball

11. Dark Secret

12. Fun Lovin