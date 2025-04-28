DIAMOND HEAD: Neues Livealbum kommt
Eigentlich warten wir ja alle auf ein neues Studioalbum der britischen NWoBHM-Legende DIAMOND HEAD, doch diesen Wunsch erfüllen uns Brian Tatler und Co. noch nicht. Doch immerhin gibt es mit "Live And Electric" ein neues Livealbum, das uns die Wartezeit etwas verkürzen soll. Mitgeschnitten wurde das Album auf der Tour, die DIAMOND HEAD im Jahr 2022 gemeinsam mit SAXON spielte, und umfasst insgesamt zwölf Songs.
"Live And Electric" Trackliste:
- The Prince (Live at The Bexhill De La War Pavilion)
- Bones (Live at St Davids Hall, Cardiff)
- The Messenger (Live at The Cambridge Corn Exchange)
- In Rhe Heat Of The Night (Live at The York Barbican)
- Set My Soul On Fire (Live at The Bexhill De La War Pavilion)
- Its Electric (Live at The Bexhill De La War Pavilion)
- Dead Reckoning (Live at The Aberdeen Music Hall)
- Death By Design (Live at The Aberdeen Music Hall)
- Sweet And Innocent (Live at The Aberdeen Music Hall)
- Helpless (Live at The Aberdeen Music Hall)
- Belly Of The Beast (Live at The Aberdeen Music Hall)
- Am I Evil? (Live at King Georges Hall, Blackburn
