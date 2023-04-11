DEVILDRIVER: Video zu 'If Blood Is Life'
11.04.2023 | 16:31
Nach ihrer Debüt-Single 'Through the Depths' vom neuen Album "Dealing With Demons Vol. II", das am 12. Mai 2023 via Napalm Records erscheint, gibt es heute einen neuen Track auf die Ohren: 'If Blood Is Life'.
Die Trackliste haben wir ebenfalls im Angebot:
1. I Have no Pity
2. Mantra
3. Nothing Lasts Forever
4. Summoning
5. Through the Depths
6. Bloodbath
7. It's a Hard Truth
8. If Blood is Life
9. This Relationship, Broken
If Blood Is Life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkbPhYGb8ns
