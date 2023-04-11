DEVILDRIVER: Video zu 'If Blood Is Life'

Nach ihrer Debüt-Single 'Through the Depths' vom neuen Album "Dealing With Demons Vol. II", das am 12. Mai 2023 via Napalm Records erscheint, gibt es heute einen neuen Track auf die Ohren: 'If Blood Is Life'.



Die Trackliste haben wir ebenfalls im Angebot:



1. I Have no Pity

2. Mantra

3. Nothing Lasts Forever

4. Summoning

5. Through the Depths

6. Bloodbath

7. It's a Hard Truth

8. If Blood is Life

9. This Relationship, Broken



If Blood Is Life







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkbPhYGb8ns



