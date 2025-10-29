DEADWOOD: Nächste Single
29.10.2025 | 23:02
Die Deathcore-Formation DEADWOOD aus Kanada hat ihre bereist angekündigte EP "Rituals Of A Dying Light" nun für den 6. Januar 2026 geplant. Die zweite, digitale Single daraus ist 'Tales Of Massacre'.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqpk5XQXrSQ
- deadwood rituals of a dying light tales of massacre
