DAMNATION'S HAMMER: Video zu 'Do Not Disturb The Watchmaker'

Am 15. September 2023 erscheint über Massacre Records das neue Album der UK Heavy Metal Doom Band DAMNATION'S HAMMER: "Into The Silent Nebula".

Mit 'Do Not Disturb The Watchmaker' gibt es nach 'Sutter Cane' und 'Outpost 31' ein weiteres Lyric-Video daraus.



"Into The Silent Nebula" Trackliste:



1. Sutter Cane, feat. Aaron Stainthorpe (MY DYING BRIDE)

2. Do Not Disturb The Watchmaker

3. Outpost 31, feat. Fenriz (DARKTHRONE)

4. Into The Silent Nebula

5. The Silent Nebula, feat. Sakis Tolis (ROTTING CHRIST)

6. The Call Of The Void

7. The Hex iv

8. The Moon And The Waters Of Death



Do Not Disturb The Watchmaker





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVT9zDXTWUg