NYOS und die Kissenschlacht
29.08.2023 | 15:18
Am 27. Oktober 2023 veröfffentlicht das finnische Instrumental-Avantgarde-Duo NYOS via Pelagic Records das Album "Waterfall Cave Fantasy, Forever". Heute gibt es mit 'Pillow Fight' ein weiteres, etwas surreales Video vom neuen Album.
Pillow Fight
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHiPccJ9NdA
- Pelagic Records
- Hannelore Hämmer
- nyos waterfall cave fantasy forever pillow fight
