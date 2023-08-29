Neuigkeiten von GAME OVER
29.08.2023 | 15:16
Am 20. Oktober 2023 erscheint via Scarlet Records das neue Album "Hellframes" von GAME OVER. Mit 'Synthetic Dreams' gewährt uns die Band einen ersten Eindruck und zeigt auch das Cover und die Trackliste.
"Hellframes" Trackliste:
01 Visions
02 Call Of The Siren
03 Path Of Pain
04 The Cult
05 Count Your Breaths
06 Atonement
07 Deliver Us
08 Synthetic Dreams
09 My World Dies Screaming
10 Hellframes (featuring Dome/Fulci & TV Crimes)
Synthetic Dreams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmKQTRFhzAs
