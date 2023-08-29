Neuigkeiten von GAME OVER

Am 20. Oktober 2023 erscheint via Scarlet Records das neue Album "Hellframes" von GAME OVER. Mit 'Synthetic Dreams' gewährt uns die Band einen ersten Eindruck und zeigt auch das Cover und die Trackliste.



"Hellframes" Trackliste:



01 Visions

02 Call Of The Siren

03 Path Of Pain

04 The Cult

05 Count Your Breaths

06 Atonement

07 Deliver Us

08 Synthetic Dreams

09 My World Dies Screaming

10 Hellframes (featuring Dome/Fulci & TV Crimes)



Synthetic Dreams







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmKQTRFhzAs



