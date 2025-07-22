CHOKECHERRY: Neue Single 'Goldmine' veröffentlicht

Das in San Francisco beeimatete Duo CHOKECHERRY, bestehend aus Sägnerin und Gitarristin Izzie Clark und Sängerin und Bassistin E. Scarlett Levinson, hat mit 'Goldmine' eine neue Single und ein Video dazu veröffentlicht.



Musikalisch geht es bei den beiden in Richtung Shoegaze, wobei es Dreampop auch ganz gut trifft.



Die beiden haben 2023 die Band gegründet und sagen zur neuen Single: "It is completely resolute in the idea that things will never be the same again, playing with modern riffs and brooding harmonies against the backdrop of our youthful inspirations," says Levinson. "It is reminiscing about a time that no longer exists, and the brutal challenges we find along the path to letting go of something we once cherished."



Izzie Clark fügt dazu: "I drew upon a recent heartbreak to write some of the lyrics I sing in 'Goldmine,'" says Clark. "It felt potent and fresh  getting into the studio right away helped me work through some of the emotional disarray I was feeling. The upbeat guitar riff acts as an optimistic bookend, a glimmer of hope against the heartache. The song also explores stages of grief. The bridge is a desperate bargain  'If its too heavy, we can dumb it down'  can't we run back to what's familiar, even if it comes with gut-wrenching baggage? The song is colored with an almost naive longing for a person (or feeling) you don't want to let go of yet."



Die Single ist im Stream erhältlich.



