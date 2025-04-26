BURY TOMORROW: Neue Single 'Forever The Night' veröffentlicht

Die britische Metalcore-Band BURY TOMORROW hat eine neue Single mit dem Namen 'Forever The Night' veröffentlicht. Sie ist ein weiterer Vorgeschmack auf das neue Album "Will You Haunt Me, With That Same Patience", welches am am 16.05.2025 via Music For Nations / Sony Music erscheinen wird.

Die Songs 'Let Go', 'What If I Burn', 'Villain Arc' und 'Waiting' wurden bereits veröffentlicht.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1) To Dream, To Forget

2) Villain Arc

3) Wasteland

4) What If I Burn

5) Forever The Night

6) Waiting

7) Silence Isnt Helping

8) Found No Throne

9) Yōkai

10) Let Go

11) Paradox



Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.



Live ist die Band wie folgt zu erleben:

25.06.2025: FRANKFURT Das Bett - Intimate Record Release Shows

26.06.2025: KÖLN Gebäude 9 - Intimate Record Release Shows



(mit ELECTRIC CALLBOY)

15.11.2025: LEIPZIG QUARTERBACK Arena

16.11.2025: DUSSELDORF PSD Bank Dome

20.11.2025: STUTTGART Schleyer-Halle

26.11.2025: MUNICH Olympiahalle

27.11.2025: FRANKFURT Festhalle

28.11.2025: BERLIN Uber Arena

29.11.2025: HAMBURG Barclays Arena