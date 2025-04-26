BURY TOMORROW: Neue Single 'Forever The Night' veröffentlicht
Die britische Metalcore-Band BURY TOMORROW hat eine neue Single mit dem Namen 'Forever The Night' veröffentlicht. Sie ist ein weiterer Vorgeschmack auf das neue Album "Will You Haunt Me, With That Same Patience", welches am am 16.05.2025 via Music For Nations / Sony Music erscheinen wird.
Die Songs 'Let Go', 'What If I Burn', 'Villain Arc' und 'Waiting' wurden bereits veröffentlicht.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1) To Dream, To Forget
2) Villain Arc
3) Wasteland
4) What If I Burn
5) Forever The Night
6) Waiting
7) Silence Isnt Helping
8) Found No Throne
9) Yōkai
10) Let Go
11) Paradox
Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.
Live ist die Band wie folgt zu erleben:
25.06.2025: FRANKFURT Das Bett - Intimate Record Release Shows
26.06.2025: KÖLN Gebäude 9 - Intimate Record Release Shows
(mit ELECTRIC CALLBOY)
15.11.2025: LEIPZIG QUARTERBACK Arena
16.11.2025: DUSSELDORF PSD Bank Dome
20.11.2025: STUTTGART Schleyer-Halle
26.11.2025: MUNICH Olympiahalle
27.11.2025: FRANKFURT Festhalle
28.11.2025: BERLIN Uber Arena
29.11.2025: HAMBURG Barclays Arena
