BRINGERS OF DISEASE gibt sein Debüt
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Die US-Black-Metaller BRINGERS OF DISEASE werden am 24.04.2026 ihr Debütalbum "Sulphur" veröffentlichen. Wie die Band, via Social Media, berichtet ist auch schon der Song 'Sacred Heart of the Abyss', samt Musikvideo, online.
"Sulphur" Trackliste:
01. Return To Satan
02. The Greatest Heresy
03. First Born Of The Dead
04. Sacred Heart Of The Abyss
05. Sulphur
06. Flowers Bloom From The Prophet's Skull
07. March Of The Burning Tower
BRINGERS OF DISEASE - SACRED HEART OF THE ABYSS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwxvWPWolMc
- Quelle:
- BRINGERS OF DISEASE Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- bringers of disease sulphur sacred heart of the abyss
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