BRINGERS OF DISEASE gibt sein Debüt

Die US-Black-Metaller BRINGERS OF DISEASE werden am 24.04.2026 ihr Debütalbum "Sulphur" veröffentlichen. Wie die Band, via Social Media, berichtet ist auch schon der Song 'Sacred Heart of the Abyss', samt Musikvideo, online.









"Sulphur" Trackliste:





01. Return To Satan

02. The Greatest Heresy

03. First Born Of The Dead

04. Sacred Heart Of The Abyss

05. Sulphur

06. Flowers Bloom From The Prophet's Skull

07. March Of The Burning Tower







BRINGERS OF DISEASE - SACRED HEART OF THE ABYSS







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwxvWPWolMc

Quelle: BRINGERS OF DISEASE Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: bringers of disease sulphur sacred heart of the abyss