ANGRA und die angeblichen "Götter der Welt"
13.10.2023 | 14:03
Am 03. November 2023 erscheint das neue ANGRA-Album "Cycles Of Pain" via Atomic Fire Records. Heute enthüllt die Band ein Musik-Video zu 'Gods Of The World'.
Schaut euch dieses nachdenklich machende Video an!
Gods Of The World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-aXHlhi6Tc
