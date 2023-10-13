ANGRA und die angeblichen

Am 03. November 2023 erscheint das neue ANGRA-Album "Cycles Of Pain" via Atomic Fire Records. Heute enthüllt die Band ein Musik-Video zu 'Gods Of The World'.



Schaut euch dieses nachdenklich machende Video an!



Gods Of The World







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-aXHlhi6Tc

Quelle: Atomic Fire Records Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: angra cycles of pain gods of the world