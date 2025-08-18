AFTER EARTH legt mit neuem Studioalbum nach

Die schwedischen Melodic-Death-Metaller AFTER EARTH werden am 26.09.2025 ihr zweites Studioalbum "Dark Night of the Soul", in Eigenregie, veröffentlichen. Der Nachfolger von "The Rarity of Reason" (2023) wird mit dem Titeltrack 'Dark Night Of The Soul' bereits angeteasert.







"Dark Night of the Soul" Trackliste:





1. Shivelight 2. The Lucent Sun

3. Skinwalker

4. Dark Night Of The Soul

5. Destitution

6. King From Within

7. Throe

8. Serfitude

9. The Queen Who Wept

10. 'Til Daylight Dies

11. From the Ashes







Dark Night of the Soul (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSl39q6DuBo

Quelle: AFTER EARTH Instagram Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: after earth dark night of the soul