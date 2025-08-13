ABSU auf Tour 2025
ABSU feiert 30jährigen Geburtstag des zweiten Albums "The Sun Of Tiphareth". Anlass genug für Mastermind Russley Randell Givens aka Proscriptor McGovern, Ende des Jahres diverse Bühnen unsicher zu machen. Dabei behilflich sind die Schwarzkapellen ANCIENT und TRIVAX.
Die Termine im Überblick:
28/11/2025 Braincrusher in Hell Hirschaid, Germany
29/11/2025 Unholy Congregation Oudenaarde, Belgium
30/11/2025 Helvete Oberhausen, Germany
1/12/2025 Backstage By The Mill Paris, France
2/12/2025 Love Music Hall Weiher, Germany
3/12/2025 Forum Trier, Germany
4/12/2025 Musicburg Aarburg, Switzerland
5/12/2025 Cap10100 Torino, Italy
6/12/2025 Revolver S. Donà di Piave, Italy
7/12/2025 Viper Room Vienna, Austria
8/12/2025 Futurum Prague, Czech Republic
9/12/2025 Hype Park Krakow, Poland
10/12/2025 Hydrozagadka Warsaw, Poland
11/12/2025 Hellraiser Leipzig, Germany
12/12/2025 Eindhoven Metal Meeting Eindhoven, Netherlands
13/12/2025 MTS Records Oldenburg, Germany
14/12/2025 From Hell Erfurt, Germany
