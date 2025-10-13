Zweiter Song von WOLVENNEST
13.10.2025 | 16:38
Am 17. Oktober 2025 erscheint via Consouling Sounds das neue Album "Procession" von WOLVENNEST. Mit 'The Shadow On Your Side' gibt es bereits eine zweite Single-Auskopplung.
"Procession" wird es als Solid-Purple-Vinyl, Black-Vinyl, Purple-Marble-Vinyl (special edition) und CD geben.
The Shadow On Your Side
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYFSNNydS6I
- Quelle:
- Facebook Bandpage
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- wolvennest the shadow on your side procession consouling sounds
