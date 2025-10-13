Zweiter Song von WOLVENNEST

Am 17. Oktober 2025 erscheint via Consouling Sounds das neue Album "Procession" von WOLVENNEST. Mit 'The Shadow On Your Side' gibt es bereits eine zweite Single-Auskopplung.

"Procession" wird es als Solid-Purple-Vinyl, Black-Vinyl, Purple-Marble-Vinyl (special edition) und CD geben.

The Shadow On Your Side

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYFSNNydS6I

