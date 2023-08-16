XANDRIA im summer-mood

Aus Spaß und für die Fans hat XANDRIA 'My Curse Is My Redemption' im 80er Sound Remix aufgenommen und dabei Producer Canttias mit ins Boot geholt, dessen Spezialität solche 80er Synth-Vibes sind.



Der Original-Track stammt vom Album "The Wonders Still Awaiting", das im Februar über Napalm Records erschienen ist.



My Curse Is My Redemption (Summer 80's Remix)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtxLflSENhQ

