Weiterer Vorab-Song von PANOPTICON
06.08.2025 | 13:09
Die US-amerikanische Atmospheric Black/Folk Metal-Band PANOPTICON veröffentlicht am 15. August via Bindrune Recordings ihr neues und elftes Studio-Album mit dem Titel "Laurentian Blue".
Die dritte und letzte Singleauskopplung aus dem Werk nennt sich 'Ely In The Dark' und kann hier angehört werden.
Ely In The Dark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2b-QQk1eHvM
