WORLD ON ALERT mit neuem Video

Die kanadische Band WORLD ON ALERT kündigt für den 28. Juni ihre selbstbetitelte EP an, die in Prog- und Thrash-Richtung gehen soll. Neuerdings ist das Video zur digitalen Single 'Insecurities' online.





