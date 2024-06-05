WORLD ON ALERT mit neuem Video
05.06.2024 | 22:34
Die kanadische Band WORLD ON ALERT kündigt für den 28. Juni ihre selbstbetitelte EP an, die in Prog- und Thrash-Richtung gehen soll. Neuerdings ist das Video zur digitalen Single 'Insecurities' online.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- world on alert insecurities
