WINTER NIGHTS mit neuer EP
Aus den USA, genauer aus New York, kommt neuer Melodic Death Metal von WINTER NIGHTS. Die 2007 gegründete Band bringt nach der letzten EP "Sky Burial" nun den nächsten Kurzspieler "Northern Solitude" heraus. Die Scheibe wurde in Eigenregie veröffentlicht, ist aktuell bei Bandcamp erhältlich und wird von Metal Devastation PR promotet.
"Northern Solitude"
1 Northern Solitude
2 Depictions of Another World
3 Catharsis
- WINTER NIGHTS Facebook
- Norman Wernicke
- winter nights
