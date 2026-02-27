WINTERFYLLETH mit neuer Single
In einem Monat kommt das neue Album "The Unyielding Season" von WINTERFYLLETH in die Plattenläden und die englischen Black Metaller schicken, nach 'Heroes of a Hundred Fields', einen weiteren Appetizer ins Rennen. Das Musikvideo zu 'Echoes in the After' ist auf dem YouTube Kanal von Napalm Records zu finden.
"The Unyielding Season" Trackliste:
01. Heroes of a Hundred Fields
02. Echoes in the After
03. A Hollow Existence
04. Perdition's Flame
05. The Unyielding Season
06. Unspoken Elegy
07. In Ashen Wake
08. Towards Elysium
09. Where Dreams Once Grew
'10. Enchantment (Paradise Lost cover)
WINTERFYLLETH - Echoes In The After (Official Video) | Napalm Records
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CcbIHG2jgsw
- Napalm Records
- Norman Wernicke
- winterfylleth the unyielding season echoes in the after
