WINTERFYLLETH mit neuer Single

In einem Monat kommt das neue Album "The Unyielding Season" von WINTERFYLLETH in die Plattenläden und die englischen Black Metaller schicken, nach 'Heroes of a Hundred Fields', einen weiteren Appetizer ins Rennen. Das Musikvideo zu 'Echoes in the After' ist auf dem YouTube Kanal von Napalm Records zu finden.





"The Unyielding Season" Trackliste:





01. Heroes of a Hundred Fields

02. Echoes in the After

03. A Hollow Existence

04. Perdition's Flame

05. The Unyielding Season

06. Unspoken Elegy

07. In Ashen Wake

08. Towards Elysium

09. Where Dreams Once Grew

'10. Enchantment (Paradise Lost cover)







WINTERFYLLETH - Echoes In The After (Official Video) | Napalm Records







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CcbIHG2jgsw

Quelle: Napalm Records Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: winterfylleth the unyielding season echoes in the after