VOODOO CIRCLE: neues Album angekündigt
Am 15. November 2024 erscheint via AFM-Records mit ""Hail to the King" das siebte Studioalbum von VOODOO CIRCLE. Einen Einstieg ins Album gibt es direkt mit dem Lyric-Video zu 'Let It Rock'.
"Hail To The King" Trackliste:
01 Lay Down Your Lovin'
02 Let It Rock
03 On The Edge
04 Sweet Little Sister
05 Castles Made Of Glas
06 Stand Your Ground
07 Black Country
08 Billy's Song
09 Strangers In The Night
10 All For One
11 The Sound Of The Eagles
12 Hail To The King
Let It Rock
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vnc69HVwfiM
