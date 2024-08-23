VOODOO CIRCLE: neues Album angekündigt

Am 15. November 2024 erscheint via AFM-Records mit ""Hail to the King" das siebte Studioalbum von VOODOO CIRCLE. Einen Einstieg ins Album gibt es direkt mit dem Lyric-Video zu 'Let It Rock'.



"Hail To The King" Trackliste:



01 Lay Down Your Lovin'

02 Let It Rock

03 On The Edge

04 Sweet Little Sister

05 Castles Made Of Glas

06 Stand Your Ground

07 Black Country

08 Billy's Song

09 Strangers In The Night

10 All For One

11 The Sound Of The Eagles

12 Hail To The King



Let It Rock







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vnc69HVwfiM

Quelle: AFM Records Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: voodoo circle hail to the kong let it rock