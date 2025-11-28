VITAMIN X kündigt neues Album für 2026 an

Die niederländische Hardcore-Thrash-Punk-Institution VITAMIN X kehrt 2026 mit ihrem neuen Album "Ride The Apocalypse" zurück, das im Februar über Svart Records erscheint. Das siebte Werk der Amsterdamer Legende wurde von Joel Grind gemastert und mit Artwork von Andrei Bouzikov ausgestattet.

Als erster Vorgeschmack ist die Single 'Chop Chop Chop' erschienen.







"Ride The Apocalypse" Trackliste:





01. Chop Chop Chop

02. Ride The Apocalypse

03. Sociopath

04. Unleash The Wolves

05. Sirens Call

06. Devolution/Devilution

07. Bite The Hand That Feeds

08. Brainfreeze

09. Genetic Mutation

10. Symphony Of Doom

11. Wanna Be Me

12. Break Away

13. W.A.R

14. Toxic Reality

15. Fear

16. It Never Ends

17. Over The Lin





Chop Chop Chop







