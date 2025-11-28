VITAMIN X kündigt neues Album für 2026 an
Die niederländische Hardcore-Thrash-Punk-Institution VITAMIN X kehrt 2026 mit ihrem neuen Album "Ride The Apocalypse" zurück, das im Februar über Svart Records erscheint. Das siebte Werk der Amsterdamer Legende wurde von Joel Grind gemastert und mit Artwork von Andrei Bouzikov ausgestattet.
Als erster Vorgeschmack ist die Single 'Chop Chop Chop' erschienen.
"Ride The Apocalypse" Trackliste:
01. Chop Chop Chop
02. Ride The Apocalypse
03. Sociopath
04. Unleash The Wolves
05. Sirens Call
06. Devolution/Devilution
07. Bite The Hand That Feeds
08. Brainfreeze
09. Genetic Mutation
10. Symphony Of Doom
11. Wanna Be Me
12. Break Away
13. W.A.R
14. Toxic Reality
15. Fear
16. It Never Ends
17. Over The Lin
Chop Chop Chop
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BPPGOIkspcA=RDBPPGOIkspcA&start_radio=1
