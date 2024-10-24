VIOLENT DEFINITION: Neue Single 'Children Of God' veröffentlicht

Die griechische Thrash-Metal-Band VIOLENT DEFINITION hat mit 'Children Of God' eine neue Single veröffentlicht. Sie stammt vom neuen Album "Progressive Obsoletion", welches am 15.11.2024 via I Hate Records, in Zusammenarbeit mit Bestial Invasion Records, erscheinen wird.



Es ist das zweite Album der Band. Ihr Debütwerk erschien vor sechs Jahren und trägt den Namen "Life Sentence".



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Into Trepidation

2. Justified Ferocity

3. The Last Grain In Your Hourglass

4. Experimental Failure

5. Deceiving The Psychopompos

6. Progressive Obsoletion

7. Children Of God

8. Reprobate Misfits

9. Trampled (By The Foot)



Line-Up:

George "IronBeast" - Vocals

Nick Psarogiannis - Guitars

Chris Zoukas - Bass

John Votsis - Drums

Quelle: Sure Shot Worx Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: violent definition children of god progressive obsoletion neues album neue single i hate records bestival invasion records