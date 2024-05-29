VANHELGD: Neues Album

Die schwedische Black-Metal-Band VANHELGD wird am 12.07.2024 ein neues Album veröffentlichen. Es trägt den Namen "Atropos Doctrina" und wird via Dark Descent Records als CD, LP, Kassette und digital erscheinen.

Gut sechs Jahre hat es gedauert, bis ein neues Album fertig war. Dazu das Statement der Band: "Six years of pandemic, crisis and war have passed since we last announced the impending doom of mankind. Much and nothing has changed. Tragedy, ecstasy and doom are still our perpetual companions and the age of man is indefatigable crawling towards the end of its path. The moirai spun and measured your thread of life and now its in the hand of Atropos the Inflexible One "



Mit dem Song 'Kom dödens tysta ängel' gibt es auch schon den ersten Song aus dem neuen Werk.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Saliga äro de dödfödda

2. Kom dödens tysta ängel

3. Ofredsår

4. I ovigd jord

5. Atropos Hymnarium

6. Galgdanstid

7. Kerernas törst

8. Gravjordsfrid