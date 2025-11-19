UNARMED CROWD mit Debütalbum

Aus dem Land der aufgehenden Sonne kommt frischer Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore auf uns zu, denn die noch junge Truppe UNARMED CROWD, plant für den 17.12.2025 ihr Debütalbum "Ritual of Grief" zu veröffentlichen. Unterstützt wird die Band aus Tokyo dabei von Repentless Records. Mit 'Another World' gibt es bereits einen Vorgeschmack auf den angekündigten Langspieler.







"Ritual of Grief" Trackliste:





01. Dimension

02. Everlasting

03. Over The Storm

04. Point Nemo

05. Legacy

06. Dark Colony

07. Apocalypse

08. The Pulse Of The Earth

09. Another World





Unarmed Crowd - Another World









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKo3S4VQcww

Quelle: UNARMED CROWD YouTube Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: unarmed crowd ritual of grief another world