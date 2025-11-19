UNARMED CROWD mit Debütalbum
Kommentieren
Aus dem Land der aufgehenden Sonne kommt frischer Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore auf uns zu, denn die noch junge Truppe UNARMED CROWD, plant für den 17.12.2025 ihr Debütalbum "Ritual of Grief" zu veröffentlichen. Unterstützt wird die Band aus Tokyo dabei von Repentless Records. Mit 'Another World' gibt es bereits einen Vorgeschmack auf den angekündigten Langspieler.
"Ritual of Grief" Trackliste:
01. Dimension
02. Everlasting
03. Over The Storm
04. Point Nemo
05. Legacy
06. Dark Colony
07. Apocalypse
08. The Pulse Of The Earth
09. Another World
Unarmed Crowd - Another World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKo3S4VQcww
- Quelle:
- UNARMED CROWD YouTube
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- unarmed crowd ritual of grief another world
0 Kommentare